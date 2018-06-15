English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018 Expected Soon on ssc.nic.in; 3259 Vacancies vs. 30 Lakh Candidates
The result is expected anytime soon, however, due to heavy rush the SSC portal may become sluggish as was reported during the registration process in December 2017 last year.
Screen grab of the official website of Staff Selection Committee (SSC).
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018 is scheduled to be released today by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website – ssc.nic.in. Close to 30 Lakh candidates had appeared for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam which was organised in March 2018, earlier this year, competing for 3259 vacancies for the posts of Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC/JSA - 898), Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant (2359) and Data Entry Operator (DEO -2).
Candidates need to click on the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018 notification from the Latest News section or they can also check the result by clicking on the Results tab from the top navibar and checking under CHSL tab.
Candidates who will qualify the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for SSC CHSL Tier 2 Descriptive Paper which is scheduled to held on 8th July 2018, next month. The final round for SSC CHSL Tier 3 will be held later in the form of a Typing or Skill Test.
