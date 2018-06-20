English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam Date Rescheduled, Exam Now on 15th July
SSC has released an ‘Important Notice’ as per which the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier II) 2017 will be conducted on 15th July 2018, instead of 8th July 2018.
Screengrab taken from the official website ssc.nic.in
SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2017 date has been rescheduled to 15th July 2018 by the Staff Selection Commission. SSC has released an ‘Important Notice’ as per which the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier II) 2017 will be conducted on 15th July 2018, instead of 8th July 2018.
Approximately 30 Lakh candidates across the country had appeared for CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2017 from 4th to 26th March 2018. The result was declared last week and a total of 48393 candidates had qualified for the CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2017 (Descriptive Paper).
SSC aims to fill 3259 vacancies via Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017 for the posts of Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC/JSA - 898), Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant (2359) and Data Entry Operator (DEO -2) in various departments.
Candidates who qualify both Tier I and Tier II exam (subject to a minimum score of 33% in Tier-II Examination) will be eligible to appear for Tier III examination which will be of qualifying nature only.
The Tier III examination will be of Skill Test/Typing Test and candidates who qualify it will be called for Document Verification (DV), post which the results will be declared by SSC.
