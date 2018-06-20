GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam Date Rescheduled, Exam Now on 15th July

SSC has released an ‘Important Notice’ as per which the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier II) 2017 will be conducted on 15th July 2018, instead of 8th July 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 20, 2018, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam Date Rescheduled, Exam Now on 15th July
Screengrab taken from the official website ssc.nic.in
SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2017 date has been rescheduled to 15th July 2018 by the Staff Selection Commission. SSC has released an ‘Important Notice’ as per which the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier II) 2017 will be conducted on 15th July 2018, instead of 8th July 2018.

Approximately 30 Lakh candidates across the country had appeared for CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2017 from 4th to 26th March 2018. The result was declared last week and a total of 48393 candidates had qualified for the CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2017 (Descriptive Paper).

SSC aims to fill 3259 vacancies via Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017 for the posts of Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC/JSA - 898), Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant (2359) and Data Entry Operator (DEO -2) in various departments.

Candidates who qualify both Tier I and Tier II exam (subject to a minimum score of 33% in Tier-II Examination) will be eligible to appear for Tier III examination which will be of qualifying nature only.

The Tier III examination will be of Skill Test/Typing Test and candidates who qualify it will be called for Document Verification (DV), post which the results will be declared by SSC.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You