SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam Date Rescheduled, Exam Now on 15th July

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2017 date has been rescheduled to 15th July 2018 by the Staff Selection Commission. SSC has released an ‘Important Notice’ as per which the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier II) 2017 will be conducted on 15th July 2018, instead of 8th July 2018.Approximately 30 Lakh candidates across the country had appeared for CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2017 from 4th to 26th March 2018. The result was declared last week and a total of 48393 candidates had qualified for the CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2017 (Descriptive Paper).SSC aims to fill 3259 vacancies via Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017 for the posts of Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC/JSA - 898), Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant (2359) and Data Entry Operator (DEO -2) in various departments.Candidates who qualify both Tier I and Tier II exam (subject to a minimum score of 33% in Tier-II Examination) will be eligible to appear for Tier III examination which will be of qualifying nature only.The Tier III examination will be of Skill Test/Typing Test and candidates who qualify it will be called for Document Verification (DV), post which the results will be declared by SSC.