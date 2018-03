SSC CHSL Tier–I 2017 Admit Card released at Regional SSCs, Download Now

SSC CHSL Tier–I 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its regional websites. The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier–I 2017 Examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 4, 2018. Apart from the Admit Cards, the Regional SSCs have also released the Schedule for candidates, listing their exam venue, date and time. Candidates who had applied for the SSC CHSL Tier-I 2017 examination can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card.Step 1 – Visit the official website of SSC - http://ssc.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on the Admit Card tab given at the top navigation barStep 3 – A pop-up window will open, click on the relevant Regional Website URLStep 4 – Click on the Admit Card notification, eg: Download e-Admit Card of COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL EXAMINATION - 2017 (TIER-I)Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceThere are total 9 regions of Staff Selection Commission including:1. Eastern Region2. Kerala Karnataka Region3. Southern Region4. North Eastern Region5. Western Region6. Madhya Pradesh Region7. Central Region8. North Western Region9. Northern Region