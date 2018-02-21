English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC CHSL Tier–I 2017 Admit Card released at Regional SSCs, Download Now
Candidates who had applied for the SSC CHSL Tier-I 2017 examination can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card.
(Representative image)
SSC CHSL Tier–I 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its regional websites. The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier–I 2017 Examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 4, 2018. Apart from the Admit Cards, the Regional SSCs have also released the Schedule for candidates, listing their exam venue, date and time. Candidates who had applied for the SSC CHSL Tier-I 2017 examination can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card.
How to download SSC CHSL Tier–I 2017 Admit Card:
Step 1 – Visit the official website of SSC - http://ssc.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the Admit Card tab given at the top navigation bar
Step 3 – A pop-up window will open, click on the relevant Regional Website URL
Step 4 – Click on the Admit Card notification, eg: Download e-Admit Card of COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL EXAMINATION - 2017 (TIER-I)
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
There are total 9 regions of Staff Selection Commission including:
1. Eastern Region
2. Kerala Karnataka Region
3. Southern Region
4. North Eastern Region
5. Western Region
6. Madhya Pradesh Region
7. Central Region
8. North Western Region
9. Northern Region
