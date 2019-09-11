SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2019 Expected Shortly at ssc.nic.in; Steps to Download
The admit cards for SSC CHSL Tier II examination will be released soon. The CHSL Tier II, which is the second stage, will be held in a pen-and-pape format. The duration for Tier II examination will be for one hour.
Staff Selection Commission logo. (File photo)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) 2018 on Wednesday. The SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2019 will be released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website.
Candidates who had appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) 2018 can check their SSC Result for CHSL Tier I from the official website. According to a report in the Indian Express, total 29.68 lakh applicants registered for the examination out of which only 13.17 lakh had appeared for SSC CHSL Tier I.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link “SSC CHSL Tier I result 2018 link”
Step 3: Enter all the required details and click on submit
Step 4: Your SSC Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download SSC CHSL Result 2018 and take a printout for future reference
