SSC CISF Exam 2017 Marks of Paper-I & Paper-II Released for SI Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF, Download Now!

SSC aims to fill 2221 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF via the CISF Examination 2017.

Updated:March 27, 2018, 3:47 PM IST
SSC CISF Exam 2017 Marks of Paper-I and Paper-II have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website — ssc.nic.in. Earlier in January, SSC had released the results of the recruitment exams conducted for the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. Candidates can now check their detailed scores by following the instructions below. The same will be available on the official website till 25th April 2018, 5PM.

How to check SSC CISF Examination 2017 Marks of Paper-I and Paper-II?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ssc.nic.in/

Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2017-Uploading of Marks of Paper-I and Paper-II.’

Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here’ to view your result

Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number/Registration Number, Password and captcha and submit

Step 5 – Download your marks and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://ssconline.nic.in/sscmarksmodule

SSC aims to fill 2221 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF via the CISF Examination 2017. SSC had organized the Paper-I in July 2017 and had released its result in September last year. Candidates who had qualified Paper-I had appeared for Paper-II in December 2017. Result of the same was declared in January 2018, earlier this year.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Recommended For You