SSC CISF Exam 2017 Marks of Paper-I & Paper-II Released for SI Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF, Download Now!

SSC CISF Exam 2017 Marks of Paper-I and Paper-II have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website — ssc.nic.in. Earlier in January, SSC had released the results of the recruitment exams conducted for the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. Candidates can now check their detailed scores by following the instructions below. The same will be available on the official website till 25th April 2018, 5PM.Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ssc.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2017-Uploading of Marks of Paper-I and Paper-II.’ Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here’ to view your resultStep 4 – Enter your Roll Number/Registration Number, Password and captcha and submitStep 5 – Download your marks and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://ssconline.nic.in/sscmarksmodule SSC aims to fill 2221 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF via the CISF Examination 2017. SSC had organized the Paper-I in July 2017 and had released its result in September last year. Candidates who had qualified Paper-I had appeared for Paper-II in December 2017. Result of the same was declared in January 2018, earlier this year.