SSC Class 10 Exam 2019: Algebra, Geometry and Science Papers Leaked in Maharashtra
The question papers of algebra, geometry and science subjects were allegedly leaked on social media on March 11, 13, 15 and 18, before these SSC exam schedules, in Thane's Bhiwandi town.
Image for representation only.
Thane: Question papers of three subjects of the Maharasthra State Board's Class 10 examination have been allegedly leaked in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.
A case was registered in this connection, a police spokesperson said.
The state board's secondary school certificate (SSC) examinations began on March 1.
According to the board, the question papers of algebra, geometry and science subjects were allegedly leaked on social media on March 11, 13, 15 and 18, before these SSC exam schedules, in Thane's Bhiwandi town, the official said.
The board in its complaint raised suspicion over two exam co-ordination centres in Bhiwandi, she said.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Tuesday under IPC Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and provisions of the Information Technology Act as well as the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, the official said.
No arrest was made so far, the police said, adding that a probe was underway.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
