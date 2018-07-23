English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2018: Apply from tomorrow, 24th July 2018; 54,953 Posts
Meanwhile the important instructions for ‘One time Registration’ and online submission of application for the posts SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam 2018 is also available on the official website of Staff selection Commission (SSC).
SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam 2018 application process is now rescheduled to begin from tomorrow i.e. 24th July 2018 by the Staff Selection Commission on its new official website - ssc.nic.in. The facility for registration and submission of online applications for the above mentioned examination was scheduled to start from 21st July 2018, however due to some technical reasons the same could not be commenced.
As per the latest notification released by SSC, candidates will be able to register and submit the online application forms from 24th July 2018. The official notification can be accessed at the below mentioned url:
http://164.100.68.49/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Notice_CTGD_22-07-2018.pdf
Candidates can make the payment through Challan of SBI at the designated branches of SBI within the banking hours till 28th August 2018, provided the challan is generated before the closing date and time i.e. 24th August 2018 for receipt of applications.
The last date to register and submit the online application has also been extended till 24th August 2018, 5:00 PM.
Candidates can visit the official website and read the detailed notification about important instructions for Registration and submission of online application at the url given below:
http://164.100.68.49/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Instructions_22-07-2018.pdf
