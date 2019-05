SSC Constable GD Result 2019: SSC to Announce SSC Constable GD Result Today at ssc.nic.in

| The SSC Constable GD Result 2019, SSC Constable Result 2019 is expected to be announced today i.e. May 31 (Friday). The Staff Selection Commission will announce the SSC Constable GD Result 2019 on its official website ssc.nic.in probably today by adding an active URL for download of score.Candidates can check their SSC Constable GD Result 2019 and know their score gained in the applied General Duty posts in forces like Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Special Security Force (SSF) and for Riflemen in GD in Assam Rifles.The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has earlier mentioned that the SSC Constable Result 2019 is scheduled for May 31 and if not on this then, it has to be announced on June 21. The Answer Key for SSC Constable 2019 exam was released on May 1 by the Commission which acts as a central government agency for recruiting candidates in several state and central government departments.All the candidates, who appeared for entrance exam on February 11 to March 11, and waiting for SSC Constable GD Result 2019 can check their score by following the given steps-1- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in 2- On homepage, a ‘SSC Constable GD Result’ link can be spotted3- Click it and you will be redirected on new window4- Enter the required details to view SSC Constable Result 20195- Hit the submit button6- The SSC Constable 2019 GD Result will be displayed. Download and take a printoutOnce the SSC Constable GD Result is declared, the next two rounds of selections- Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test and Medical Examination Test. Only shortlisted candidates of SSC Constable GD Result will be considered eligible for participating in these rounds.Candidates who will qualify the SSC Constable 2019 Result will be eligible to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). These shortlisted candidates will then be participating in the Medical Examination (DME) round.