SSC Constable GD Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission Likely to Declare Results on June 21 at ssc.nic.in

SSC Constable GD Result 2019 | The SSC Constable GD Result 2019 is likely to declared on June 21 (Friday). The Staff Selection Commission will release and host the SSC Constable GD Result 2019 for the General Duty posts in forces like CAPFs, NIA, SSF and also for Riflemen (Assam) on its official website ssc.nic.in.

As and when the SSC Constable GD Result 2019 is declared, the online window ssc.nic.in facilitating the download of SSC Constable Result 2019 will go live. All exam takers can check their SSC Constable GD Result 2019 by entering the authentic exam credentials.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC General Duty Constable 2019 entrance examination February 11 to March 11. After the conclusion of exam, on May 1 the SSC Constable Answer Key 2019 was published online.

SSC Constable GD Result 2019: Know steps to download SSC General Duty Constable Scores

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in or sc.nic.in/Portal/Results

Step 2: On homepage look for tab reading Search for a tab saying download SSC Constable GD 2019 Result and click on it

Step 3: Enter the required details and submit them

Step 4: The SSC Constable GD Result 2019, SSC Constable Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the softcopy and take a printout for future reference

After the declaration of SSC Constable 2019 Result, the shortlisted candidates will be called to participate in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) rounds. In the third and last selection round, Medical Examination (DME) of selected applicants will take place.