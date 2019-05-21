English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC Constable GD Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission to Release Constable GD Result on this Date at ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission, which is also called as SSC, will allow the candidates to download the SSC Constable 2019 Result from its webpage by placing an active URL on the said result date.
SSC Constable GD Result 2019| The Staff Selection Commission will be releasing the SSC Constable GD Result 2019 or SSC Constable Result 2019 for General Duty posts in forces like CAPFs, NIA, SSF and also for Riflemen in GD in Assam Rifles tentatively on May 31.
The SSC Constable GD Result 2019 will be published at the Staff Selection Commission or SSC’s official website www. ssc.nic.in. According to reports, the SSC Constable GD 2019 Result will be declared either on May 31 on June 21. If the SSC Constable GD Result 2019 is not declared on May 31, then, the final deadline is June 21.
How to download SSC Constable 2019 GD Result
1- Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission www.ssc.nic.in
2- Search for a tab saying SSC Constable GD Result
3- Click on it
4- On the new window, provided the required details
5- Submit your details
6-Your SSC Constable 2019 GD Result will be displayed
The Staff Selection Commission is a Central government agency, which conducts entrance exam for recruitment of shortlisted candidates in government sector. The SSC GD Constable online exam was held from February 11 to March 11 and the SSC Constable Answer Key 2019 was released on May 1.
Candidates who will qualify the SSC Constable 2019 Result will be eligible to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). These shortlisted candidates will then be participating in the Medical Examination (DME) round.
