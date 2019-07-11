SSC CPO 2019 Final Answer Key 2019 Released for Assistant, Sub Inspector Posts at ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO 2019 Final Answer Key| The SSC 2019 Final Answer Key for several posts advertised under Delhi Central Police Organisation (CPO) has been released on July 10. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had uploaded the SSC Sub Inspector (SI) Final Answer Key 2019, SSC Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Final Answer Key 2019 on its official website ssc.nic.in.

The Commission has hosted a live URL at its homepage, so that the SSC CPO 2019 Final Answer Key and question paper can be downloaded.

According of SSC CPO 2019 circular, the SSC SI 2019 Final Answer Key, SSC ASI 2019 Final Answer Key can be downloaded till August 9. The exam convener had also stated that PET/PST round for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors is scheduled to be conducted at various centres of CAPFs between July 22 and July 31.

Know How to Download SSC CPO 2019 Final Answer Key PDF

Step 1- Check the official website of exam convener Staff Selection Commission (SSC) ssc.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the link saying’ Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI Final Answer Key’

Step 3- On SSC CPO 2019 Final Answer Key window, enter the asked details

Step 4- The SSC SI 2019 Final Answer Key, SSC ASI 2019 Final Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Take a printout of SSC CPO 2019 Final Answer Key and download the soft copy

The SSC CPO Preliminary examination was held from March 12 to March 16, 2019. The exam was conducted to select qualifying candidates on 2,164 vacant posts in Central Police Organisation. The SSC CPO result was declared on May 25.

All candidates who passed the SSC prelim exam are eligible to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), which is next round of selection for appointment of Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector.