SSC CPO SI, ASI Results 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in; How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission declared the SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) results for Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). The government nodal recruitment agency, Staff Selection Commission or also popular as SSC will publish the online SSC CPO Result 2019, SSC CPO ASI Result 2019, SSC CPO SI Result 2019 at its official website ssc.nic.in . However, the Staff Selection Commission has not uploaded any official notification confirming the date for declaring 2019 SSC Central Police Organisation Results of SI, ASI.According to a media report, approximately 2, 32,514 candidates took the examination to get selected as Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector in the Central Police Organisation.SSC Central Police Organisation Result 2019: Know your SSC CPO SI, SSC ASI ScoreStep 1- Visit the Staff Selection Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in Step 2- On homepage, click on the SSC CPO Result 2019 linkStep 3- Enter the required detailsSteps 4- The SSC CPO SI, ASI Result will be displayed on the screenStep 5- Check your scores and take a print outThe SSC CPO Preliminary examination was held from March 12 to March 16, 2019 for total of 2,164 posts in Central Police Organisation.