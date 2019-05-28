Take the pledge to vote

SSC CPO SI, ASI Results 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in; How to Check

According to a media report, approximately 2, 32,514 candidates took the examination to get selected as Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector in the Central Police Organisation.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
SSC CPO SI, ASI Results 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in; How to Check
SSC CPO SI, ASI Results 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission declared the SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) results for Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). The government nodal recruitment agency, Staff Selection Commission or also popular as SSC will publish the online SSC CPO Result 2019, SSC CPO ASI Result 2019, SSC CPO SI Result 2019 at its official website ssc.nic.in. However, the Staff Selection Commission has not uploaded any official notification confirming the date for declaring 2019 SSC Central Police Organisation Results of SI, ASI.

According to a media report, approximately 2, 32,514 candidates took the examination to get selected as Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector in the Central Police Organisation.

SSC Central Police Organisation Result 2019: Know your SSC CPO SI, SSC ASI Score

Step 1- Visit the Staff Selection Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in
Step 2- On homepage, click on the SSC CPO Result 2019 link
Step 3- Enter the required details
Steps 4- The SSC CPO SI, ASI Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Check your scores and take a print out
The SSC CPO Preliminary examination was held from March 12 to March 16, 2019 for total of 2,164 posts in Central Police Organisation.

