English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
SSC CPO SI, ASI Results 2019 Expected Tomorrow, Check at ssc.nic.in
According to a media report, approximately 2, 32,514 candidates took the examination to get selected as Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector in the Central Police Organisation.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
SSC CPO SI, ASI Results 2019: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to declare the SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) results for Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) posts tomorrow (May 25). The government nodal recruitment agency, Staff Selection Commission or also popular as SSC will publish the online SSC CPO Result 2019, SSC CPO ASI Result 2019, SSC CPO SI Result 2019 at its official website ssc.nic.in (https://ssc.nic.in/). However, the Staff Selection Commission has not uploaded any official notification confirming the date for declaring 2019 SSC Central Police Organisation Results of SI, ASI.
According to a media report, approximately 2, 32,514 candidates took the examination to get selected as Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector in the Central Police Organisation.
SSC Central Police Organisation Result 2019: Know your SSC CPO SI, SSC ASI Score
Step 1- Visit the Staff Selection Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in
Step 2- On homepage, click on the SSC CPO Result 2019 link
Step 3- Enter the required details
Steps 4- The SSC CPO SI, ASI Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Check your scores and take a print out
The SSC CPO Preliminary examination was held from March 12 to March 16, 2019 for total of 2,164 posts in Central Police Organisation.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
According to a media report, approximately 2, 32,514 candidates took the examination to get selected as Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector in the Central Police Organisation.
SSC Central Police Organisation Result 2019: Know your SSC CPO SI, SSC ASI Score
Step 1- Visit the Staff Selection Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in
Step 2- On homepage, click on the SSC CPO Result 2019 link
Step 3- Enter the required details
Steps 4- The SSC CPO SI, ASI Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Check your scores and take a print out
The SSC CPO Preliminary examination was held from March 12 to March 16, 2019 for total of 2,164 posts in Central Police Organisation.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England Captain Morgan Suffers Injury Scare
- Rohit Sharma Takes On Steady Hand Challenge
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results