SSC GD Admit Card to be Out Soon. Click Here to Know More

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon publish the SSC admit card for the recruitment exam for Constables GD in Central Armed Police Forces. The SSC Constables GD recruitment exam.The SSC will release the Constable GD admit card on the official websites of the regional offices of the Commission. The SSC Constables GD recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from February 11 to March 11, 2019.The SSC GD admit card can be taken from official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. 1. Log in to the official website for any of the regional SSC websites.2. From the Home page, click on the Constables (GD) admit card link.3.Enter you registration number/ roll number/ name, and date of birth and then submit.4. Download the admit card.