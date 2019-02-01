English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC GD Admit Card to be Out Soon. Click Here to Know More
The SSC will release the Constable GD admit card on the official websites of the regional offices of the Commission. The SSC Constables GD recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from February 11 to March 11, 2019.
(Image: News18.com)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon publish the SSC admit card for the recruitment exam for Constables GD in Central Armed Police Forces. The SSC Constables GD recruitment exam.
The SSC will release the Constable GD admit card on the official websites of the regional offices of the Commission. The SSC Constables GD recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from February 11 to March 11, 2019.
The SSC GD admit card can be taken from official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.
How to download SSC admit card
1. Log in to the official website for any of the regional SSC websites.
2. From the Home page, click on the Constables (GD) admit card link.
3.Enter you registration number/ roll number/ name, and date of birth and then submit.
4. Download the admit card.
