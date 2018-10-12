SSC GD Constable 2018 Application Correction Window Open Till 18th Oct 2018, Check Details Here

SSC GD Constable 2018 Application Correction Window is open and candidates can make changes to the Contact Details and Other Details columns on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) till Thursday, 18th October 2018, next week.The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notification yesterday, as per which, candidates who had successfully submitted their online applications for the Constable (GD) Recruitment 2018 in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles can avail this one-time opportunity to amend their Contact Details viz Permanent and Present Address, and Other Details viz Photo, Signature and Left Hand Thumb Impression (LTI).‘It has come to the notice of the Commission that, in a few cases, the information filled by the candidates under 'Contact Details', comprising Permanent and Present Address and under 'Other Details' comprising Photo, Signature and Left Hand Thumb Impression (LTI) in the One-Time Registration Form have not been properly reflected in the online Applications submitted by them for the above said examination’ read the notification.Candidates must login to their profile and cross check the above mentioned details once and modify the same (if required) by clicking on ‘Modify Registration’ link.The official notification regarding Correction Window for Recruitment of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 can be read at the below mentioned url: