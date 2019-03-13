English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC GD Constable 2018 Result to be Declared in May 2019 at ssc.nic.in. Check for More Info
Candidates who have taken the examination can access their respective results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
SSC GD Constable 2018 result | Staff Selection Commission will declare SSC GD Constable 2018 result on May 31, 2019. Candidates who have taken the examination can access their respective results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 was conducted to fill up 58,373 posts of Constables in the country. The number of vacant posts has risen from 54953 to 58,373, including the reserved vacant seats.
The examination was conducted to fill up Constable posts in the country. The written SSC GD Constable 2018 examination was conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019. A total number of 5220335 candidates have registered for the Constable examination, out of which 3041284 number of eligible candidates have appeared for the examination.
The SSC GD Constable 2018 examination was conducted in three shifts each day in 297 venues across India. The Staff Selection Commission's official notice about GD Constable 2018 is attached here.
The examination was conducted to fill up Constable posts in the country. The written SSC GD Constable 2018 examination was conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019. A total number of 5220335 candidates have registered for the Constable examination, out of which 3041284 number of eligible candidates have appeared for the examination.
The SSC GD Constable 2018 examination was conducted in three shifts each day in 297 venues across India. The Staff Selection Commission's official notice about GD Constable 2018 is attached here.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Our inspiration is Afghanistan' - East Timorese Hope to Copy Cricket Rise
- Kalank Teaser Launch: Sonakshi Sinha Has the Perfect Response to a Sexist Question, Read Here
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on Sale Today From 12 PM: Price, Specifications And More
- As Soon As Kalank Teaser Dropped, Hilarious Memes Took Over the Internet
- 'Be Prepared for the Worst' - Ponting Warns Smith & Warner on Return
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results