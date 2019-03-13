LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Updated:March 13, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
SSC GD Constable 2018 Result to be Declared in May 2019 at ssc.nic.in. Check for More Info
(Image: News18.com)
SSC GD Constable 2018 result | Staff Selection Commission will declare SSC GD Constable 2018 result on May 31, 2019. Candidates who have taken the examination can access their respective results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 was conducted to fill up 58,373 posts of Constables in the country. The number of vacant posts has risen from 54953 to 58,373, including the reserved vacant seats.

The examination was conducted to fill up Constable posts in the country. The written SSC GD Constable 2018 examination was conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019. A total number of 5220335 candidates have registered for the Constable examination, out of which 3041284 number of eligible candidates have appeared for the examination.

The SSC GD Constable 2018 examination was conducted in three shifts each day in 297 venues across India. The Staff Selection Commission's official notice about GD Constable 2018 is attached here.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
