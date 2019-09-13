SSC GD Constable 2018 Revised Results Declared at ssc.nic.in, 5.35 Lakh Candidates Clear Test

SSC GD constable revised result 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019 on Thursday. The SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019 was released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the staff commission examination can check the revised score on the official website. Further, candidates can click here to read the notification issued by the Staff Selection Commission. The SSC GD Constable Result 2018 was earlier announced on June 20.

As per the official notification, "Accordingly, in the revised result, a total of 5,35,169 candidates (Female68781 and Male-466388) [as against 5,34,052 candidates (Females – 68420 and Male – 465632) who had qualified earlier] have qualified in the Computer Based Examination and have been shortlisted for the PET/ PST.”

"The result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 was declared on 20.06.2019 in which a total of 534052 candidates (Female-68420 and Male-465632) were shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). However subsequently, it came to the notice of the Commission that there were a few discrepancies in the Question Items/ final answer keys of some questions. Therefore, the Commission undertook a comprehensive review of the Question Items/ Final Answer Keys of such questions and revised the final answer keys of 13 questions," as per the notification.

SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019: Know How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019 link

Step 3: Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019 will appear on the screan

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future news

