SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2019: Staff Selection Commission Releases Admit Card for PET at ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Physical Endurance Test (PET) from August to September, 2019.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the SSC GD constable Admit Card 2019 for the physical recruitment test (PET) for the post of constables in (GD) in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2019 was released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website at ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Physical Endurance Test (PET) from August to September, 2019.
The result of Written Examination of SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination – 2018 was declared by the Commission on June 20. Candidates can read the official notification issued by Staff Selection Commission on Recruitment of Constable(GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman(GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 here.
As per the official notification, candidates are directed to bring their Original Photo ID, Printout of Admit Card, one Passport size colour photograph along with necessary original documents as per instructions given in the Admit Cards.
SSC GD constable admit card 2019: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on SSC GD constable admit card 2019 on the homepage
Step 3: Click on ‘GD constable, CAPF, NIA and SSF admit card’
Step 4: Enter your username and password
Step 5: SSC GD constable admit card 2019 will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.
