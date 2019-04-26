Take the pledge to vote

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 Released at ssc.nic.in. Result on 31st May

The SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 is available on Staff Selection Commission's official website ssc.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 26, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 Released at ssc.nic.in. Result on 31st May
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 on April 26, 2019.

The SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 is available on Staff Selection Commission's official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the SSC GD examination 2019 between February 11 to March 11, 2019, can check the 2019 SSC GD Constable Answer Key and predict their scores.

In order to check SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019, students need follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says Login to get the 2019 SSC GD Constable Answer Key

Step 3: Enter user id and password.

Step 4: Click on the login button to view the answer key for SSC GD Constable 2019

Step 5: Two tabs for objection and question paper with answers will appear

Step 6: Click on the question paper with answer tab and check the answer key of SSC GD Constable 2019.

The Staff Selection Commission will announce the SSC GD Result 2019 on May 31, 2019. The SSC GD Constable Result 2019 will be purely based on the performance of the candidates. The result will be declared in the form of pdf and will contain the name and roll number of the qualified candidates.

