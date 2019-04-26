English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 Released at ssc.nic.in. Result on 31st May
The SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 is available on Staff Selection Commission's official website ssc.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 on April 26, 2019.
The SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 is available on Staff Selection Commission's official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the SSC GD examination 2019 between February 11 to March 11, 2019, can check the 2019 SSC GD Constable Answer Key and predict their scores.
In order to check SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019, students need follow the below-mentioned steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Login to get the 2019 SSC GD Constable Answer Key
Step 3: Enter user id and password.
Step 4: Click on the login button to view the answer key for SSC GD Constable 2019
Step 5: Two tabs for objection and question paper with answers will appear
Step 6: Click on the question paper with answer tab and check the answer key of SSC GD Constable 2019.
The Staff Selection Commission will announce the SSC GD Result 2019 on May 31, 2019. The SSC GD Constable Result 2019 will be purely based on the performance of the candidates. The result will be declared in the form of pdf and will contain the name and roll number of the qualified candidates.
The SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 is available on Staff Selection Commission's official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the SSC GD examination 2019 between February 11 to March 11, 2019, can check the 2019 SSC GD Constable Answer Key and predict their scores.
In order to check SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019, students need follow the below-mentioned steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Login to get the 2019 SSC GD Constable Answer Key
Step 3: Enter user id and password.
Step 4: Click on the login button to view the answer key for SSC GD Constable 2019
Step 5: Two tabs for objection and question paper with answers will appear
Step 6: Click on the question paper with answer tab and check the answer key of SSC GD Constable 2019.
The Staff Selection Commission will announce the SSC GD Result 2019 on May 31, 2019. The SSC GD Constable Result 2019 will be purely based on the performance of the candidates. The result will be declared in the form of pdf and will contain the name and roll number of the qualified candidates.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Confirmed | Upcoming Toyota-Badged Baleno to be Called Glanza, Teaser Video Out
- Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only Victim of TamilRockers, Here are the Others
- Avengers Endgame: Thanos Could be the Climate Change Warrior World Was Waiting for
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding
- Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results