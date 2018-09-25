SSC GD Constable Application Process Closes on Sept 30, No Further Extension

SSC GD Constable Application Process extended deadline is coming to close on 30September 2018, 5PM. In an Important Note released by the Staff Selection Commission for candidates interested in applying for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018, it has advised applicants to not wait for the last date and apply online ‘as early as possible’.SSC also confirmed that no further extension of due date will be given. The Commission had earlier extended the deadline for SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2018 from 17to 30September 2018.‘It may be specifically noted that no further extension of time will be given beyond 30-09-2018 (5.00 PM) for submission of online application forms for the said Examination’ read the official statement.Due to last minute rush, SSC has encountered problems in the past with slow website loading and other technical issues. The Commission has particularly advised candidates to take cognizance of the remaining time and submit their online applications as soon as possible. ‘To avoid congestion in the filling up of the applications in the last few days, applicants are advised not to wait for the last date and to fill up their applications as early as possible within the remaining time period i.e. 30.9.2018 (5.00 PM)’ stated SSC.The Application Fee of Rs.100 can be paid until 3October 2018 during banking hours provided the applicant had successfully submitted his online application on or before 30September 2018, 5PM and generated the SBI Challan. ‘Payment of Fee through Challan can be made at the designated Branches of SBI within the working hours of the Bank up to 03-10-2018 provided the said challan has been generated before the closing date of receipt of online applications i.e.30-09-2018 (5.00PM)’ clarified SSC.Candidates can read this important notification at the url given below:SSC aims to recruit 54,953 Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles via SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2018. The selection process will include Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination. The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.21,700 to 69,100. Apply Now!