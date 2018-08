SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Application Submission Begins on 17 Aug, Registration Window Now Open on Website

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Application Submission is scheduled to begin on 17 August 2018, 10 am on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in The One-Time Registration process has already initiated by the SSC and candidates interested in applying for 54953 vacancies for the selection of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 must submit their online applications on or before 17th September 2018, 5pm once the application window opens tomorrow.How to register for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018?– Visit the official website – https://ssc.nic.in – Click on Register Now from the Login tab– Register yourself to generate the registration credentialsSSC had earlier started the online registration for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 on 25th July 2018, however, the new interface of SSC website could not take the load of traffic and crashed, due to which, SSC had deferred the online registration for the time being.The Commission has now advised candidates to avail the non-peak or non-working hours if they are not able to register or submit applications during office hours.‘As the new website of the Commission may take some time to stabilize, for initial few days, to minimise the inconvenience to candidates, applicants are advised to also utilize off-time or non-peak hours of 10 PM to 8 AM for making One-Time Registration and filling of online Application Forms’ read the official notification that candidates can access at the below mentioned url: