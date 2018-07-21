English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Notification Released at ssc.nic.in. How to Apply
SSC GD Constable 2018 exam will be computer based. The SSC GD Constable 2018 exam registration will begin on July 21, 2018 but the exact date of exam hasn't been confirmed bby the Commssion yet.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission, also known as SSC has issued a notification regarding recruitment for SSC GD Constable 2018. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is recruiting for as many as 54,953 jobs. Aspiring candidates can apply for SSC GD Constable 2018 through commission’s official website SSC at ssc.nic.in.
SSC GD Constable 2018 exam will be computer based. The SSC GD Constable 2018 exam registration will begin on July 21, 2018 but the exact date of exam hasn't been confirmed bby the Commssion yet.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released advertisement for recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.
Direct link: http://ssc.nic.in/
Eligibility:
1. Candidates applying for SSC GD Constable 2018 must be at least class 10 passed.
2. Minimum age must be 19 and the candidate should not be above 23-year-old.
The selection procedure shall include a Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), computer-based test and the medical test.
Also Watch
SSC GD Constable 2018 exam will be computer based. The SSC GD Constable 2018 exam registration will begin on July 21, 2018 but the exact date of exam hasn't been confirmed bby the Commssion yet.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released advertisement for recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.
Direct link: http://ssc.nic.in/
Eligibility:
1. Candidates applying for SSC GD Constable 2018 must be at least class 10 passed.
2. Minimum age must be 19 and the candidate should not be above 23-year-old.
The selection procedure shall include a Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), computer-based test and the medical test.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Monsoon – DIY Guide
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
- 'Monopoly Cash is Complete': New Lavender 100 Rupee Note Has Left Twitter Colourful
- Dhadak Movie Tweet Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Recreate the Magic of Sairat?
- Munna Bhai 3: After Playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor to Replace Arshad Warsi as Circuit?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...