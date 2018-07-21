GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Notification Released at ssc.nic.in. How to Apply

News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2018, 8:10 AM IST
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Notification Released at ssc.nic.in. How to Apply
Representative image.
New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission, also known as SSC has issued a notification regarding recruitment for SSC GD Constable 2018. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is recruiting for as many as 54,953 jobs. Aspiring candidates can apply for SSC GD Constable 2018 through commission’s official website SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable 2018 exam will be computer based. The SSC GD Constable 2018 exam registration will begin on July 21, 2018 but the exact date of exam hasn't been confirmed bby the Commssion yet.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released advertisement for recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

Direct link: http://ssc.nic.in/

Eligibility:

1. Candidates applying for SSC GD Constable 2018 must be at least class 10 passed.
2. Minimum age must be 19 and the candidate should not be above 23-year-old.

The selection procedure shall include a Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), computer-based test and the medical test.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
