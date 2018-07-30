English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Online Registration Postponed Again, Now Apply From August 17
Candidates would be able to register and complete the process of online application from 17th August 2018, 10:00 AM and the last date to complete the process is 17th September 2018, 5:00 PM.
Screengrab taken from the official website http://ssc.nic.in/
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 online registration process has been postponed again for second time by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The Commission had released an official notification, as per which, the process of registration for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 to fill 54,953 vacancies to start on 25th July 2018, however due to heavy load of applications and SSCs new website’s inability to tackle the same, the Commission has temporarily put the registration process on hold for a period of 20 days.

