SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Online Registration Postponed Again, Now Apply From August 17

Contributor Content

Updated:July 30, 2018, 7:40 PM IST
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Online Registration Postponed Again, Now Apply From August 17
Screengrab taken from the official website http://ssc.nic.in/
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 online registration process has been postponed again for second time by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The Commission had released an official notification, as per which, the process of registration for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 to fill 54,953 vacancies to start on 25th July 2018, however due to heavy load of applications and SSCs new website’s inability to tackle the same, the Commission has temporarily put the registration process on hold for a period of 20 days.

Candidates would be able to register and complete the process of online application from 17th August 2018, 10:00 AM and the last date to complete the process is 17th September 2018, 5:00 PM.

Candidates can visit the official website to read the suspension notice regarding the change of dates at the below mentioned url:
http://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Notice_CTGD_28072018.pdf

Candidates can make the payment through SBI challan at the designated branches of SBI within the banking hours till 20th September 2018.

The other terms and conditions like application fee, selection process would remain same as given below:

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.100

SC / ST// Ex-Servicemen – NIL

SSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 54953

BSF – 16984

CISF – 200

CRPF - 21566

SSB – 8546

ITBP – 4126

AR – 3076

NIA – 8

SSF - 447

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board or University.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination.

