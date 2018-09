SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: Registration Extended till 30th September 2018, Check Eligibility, Age-Limit, Pay Scale & Selection Process here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Registration date has been extended to 30th September 2018, 5PM by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website – ssc.nic.in. SSC was earlier scheduled to close the registration process on Monday, 17th September 2018, next week, for the recruitment of 54,953 Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. However, given the application process was initially marred with technical challenges on the SSC’s new website, the Commission has extended the closing date and interested candidates can now register on or before Sunday, 30th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://ssc.nic.in Step 2 – Click on Register Now from the Login tab given at the right sidebarStep 3 – Register yourself to generate the registration credentialsStep 4 – Login with your registration credentialsStep 5 – Click on Apply tab given at the top of the homepageStep 6 – Click on ‘Constable – GD’ tabStep 7 – Click on ‘Apply’ given in front of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles ExaminationStep 8 – Fill your details, pay the application fee via SBI Challan/SBI Net Banking or Visa/Mastercard/Maestro credit or debit card to complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/Apply Application Fee of Rs.100 can be paid up to 3rd October 2018, during banking hours of SBI at designated branches.BSF: Male 14436, Female 16983CISF: Male 180, Female 200CRPF: Male 19972, Female 21566SSB: Male 6521, Female 8546ITBP: Male 3507, Female 4126AR: Male 2311, Female 3076NIA: Male 8, Female 8SSF: Male 372, Female 447The applicant must be Class 10th passed from a recognised education board. The physical measurement standards and other details can be checked from the official advertisement given below:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 23 years. Age Relaxation rules apply as stated in the original advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.21,700 to 69,100.Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination.