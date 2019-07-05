SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Marks Released on ssc.nic.in. Check Your Score Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of the computer-based examination for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the examination for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD)in Assam Rifles from February 11 to March 11. The Staff Selection Commission had on June 20 declared the SSC GD Result 2019, SSC GD Constable Result 2019 of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. Now, the candidates can check their marks of the SSC GD Result 2019 on the official website of the Commission. The Staff Selection Commission had uploaded the SSC Constable Answer Key 2019 on May 1.

Candidates, who have appeared for the Computer-based examination for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018, can check their individual marks of SSC GH Result 2019 on the Staff Selection Commission's official website for a period of one month from 05-07-2019 to 04-08-2019 by using their Registration No and Registered Password. After login, click on Result/Marks link on candidate dashboard.

SSC Constable GD Result 2019: Know how check SSC Constable GD marks

All the candidates, who had appeared for computer-based examination for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 on February 11 to March 11, can check their SSC Constable GD Result 2019 marks by following the given steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage look for tab reading Search for a tab saying download SSC Constable GD 2019 Result marks

Step 3: Enter your Registration No and Registered Password

Step 4: The SSC Constable GD Result 2019 marks, SSC Constable Result 2019 marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the softcopy and take a printout for future reference.