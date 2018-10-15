GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SSC JE 2017 Final Result to be out today at ssc.nic.in, Stay Tuned

Candidates awaiting the SSC JE Exam 2017 Final Result must keep a close tab on the official website to check if they’ve successfully made it to the Final List.

Updated:October 15, 2018, 11:23 AM IST
SSC JE 2017 Final Result is scheduled to be released today i.e. 15th October 2018 by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website – ssc.nic.in. Earlier in August 2018, SSC had released the marks of candidates who had appeared in the Paper-2 of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination-2017.

On 5th October 2018, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had shared the Final Vacancy list for the SSC JE 2017 Exam, as per which, it aims to recruit a total of 341 Junior Engineers in Central Water Commission, CPWD (JE), MES(Army HQ), Ministry of Defence (DGQA-Naval) and National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) as per the below mentioned segregation:
Central Water Commission:

Junior Engineers (Civil) - 9
CPWD (JE):
Junior Engineers (Civil) - 145
MES(Army HQ):
Junior Engineers (Civil) - 93
Junior Engineers (Electrical & Mechanical) - 76
Ministry of Defence (DGQA-Naval):
Junior Engineers (Electrical) - 2
Junior Engineers (Mechanical) - 2
National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO):
Junior Engineers (Civil) - 9
Junior Engineers (Electrical) - 3
Junior Engineers (Mechanical) - 2

