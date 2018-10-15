English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC JE 2017 Final Result to be out today at ssc.nic.in, Stay Tuned
Candidates awaiting the SSC JE Exam 2017 Final Result must keep a close tab on the official website to check if they’ve successfully made it to the Final List.
SSC JE 2017 Final Result is scheduled to be released today i.e. 15th October 2018 by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website – ssc.nic.in. Earlier in August 2018, SSC had released the marks of candidates who had appeared in the Paper-2 of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination-2017.
On 5th October 2018, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had shared the Final Vacancy list for the SSC JE 2017 Exam, as per which, it aims to recruit a total of 341 Junior Engineers in Central Water Commission, CPWD (JE), MES(Army HQ), Ministry of Defence (DGQA-Naval) and National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) as per the below mentioned segregation:
Central Water Commission:
Junior Engineers (Civil) - 9
CPWD (JE):
Junior Engineers (Civil) - 145
MES(Army HQ):
Junior Engineers (Civil) - 93
Junior Engineers (Electrical & Mechanical) - 76
Ministry of Defence (DGQA-Naval):
Junior Engineers (Electrical) - 2
Junior Engineers (Mechanical) - 2
National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO):
Junior Engineers (Civil) - 9
Junior Engineers (Electrical) - 3
Junior Engineers (Mechanical) - 2
