SSC JE 2017 Final Results on 15th October 2018 at ssc.nic.in, Check Final Vacancy Details Here
SSC JE 2017, also known as Final Result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination-2017, will be available on the official website on Monday, 15th October 2018.
SSC JE 2017 Final Results are scheduled to be released on 15th October 2018 by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website – ssc.nic.in. SSC has released a status report on the Results to be declared this month, as per which, SSC JE 2017 aka Final Result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination-2017 will be available on the official website on Monday, 15th October 2018, and the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI Final Result will be out on 31st October 2018.
As per the Final Vacancy list shared by SSC earlier last week, a total of 341 Junior Engineer vacancies are to be filled via SSC JE 2017 Recruitment as per requirement given below:
Central Water Commission:
Junior Engineers (Civil) – 9
CPWD (JE):
Junior Engineers (Civil) – 145
MES(Army HQ):
Junior Engineers (Civil) - 93
Junior Engineers (Electrical & Mechanical) – 76
Ministry of Defence (DGQA-Naval):
Junior Engineers (Electrical) - 2
Junior Engineers (Mechanical) – 2
National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO):
Junior Engineers (Civil) - 9
Junior Engineers (Electrical) - 3
Junior Engineers (Mechanical) – 2
Candidates who had appeared for these exams must visit the official website on the dates mentioned above to check their result.
