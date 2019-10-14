SSC JE Answer Key 2018 Released at ssc.nic.in; Download via Direct Link

The Staff Selection Commission has published tentative SSC JE Answer Key 2018 on Monday. The SSC JE Answer Key 2018 was released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineer can download the answer key from the official site. Further, candidates can read the official notification for SSC JE Answer Key 2018 here.

SSC JE Answer Key 2018 Direct Link

The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the computer-based examination for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) from September 23 to September 27 at different centres all over the country.

According to the official notification, candidates can raise objections against the answer from October 14 to October 17, 2019. For raising objection, candidates will have to pay Rs 100/- for each question. Representations received after 12:00 am on October 17, 2019 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SC JE Answer Key 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official site ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Look for SC JE Answer Key 2018 or Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination – 2018, Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys

Step 3: Enter examination roll number and password

Step 4: SC JE Answer Key 2018 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the answer key and keep a printout for future use.

Further, candidates are asked to take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

