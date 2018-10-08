GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SSC JE Exam 2017: 341 Junior Engineer Posts as Per Final Vacancy Position Released, Check Now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Exam 2017 Final Vacancy Position list.

Updated:October 8, 2018, 5:00 PM IST
SSC JE Exam 2017 Final Vacancy Position list has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), as per which, the total stands at 341 Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) in Central Water Commission, CPWD (JE), MES(Army HQ), Ministry of Defence (DGQA-Naval) and National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO). The Vacancy Position according to organisational divide is as follows:

Central Water Commission:
Junior Engineers (Civil) - 9

CPWD (JE):
Junior Engineers (Civil) - 145

MES(Army HQ):
Junior Engineers (Civil) - 93
Junior Engineers (Electrical & Mechanical) - 76

Ministry of Defence (DGQA-Naval):
Junior Engineers (Electrical) - 2
Junior Engineers (Mechanical) - 2

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO):
Junior Engineers (Civil) - 9
Junior Engineers (Electrical) - 3
Junior Engineers (Mechanical) - 2

Candidates who had appeared in the SSC JE Exam 2017 can check the SSC JE Exam 2017 Final Vacancy Position list at the below mentioned url:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/vacancy_je17_05102018.pdf
