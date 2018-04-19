GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SSC JE Exam 2017 Admit Card for Paper II released at Regional SSC websites, Detailed Marks of Paper I uploaded; Download Now!

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of the region they had applied for to download the Admit Card.

Updated:April 19, 2018, 12:34 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Staff Selection Committee (SSC).
SSC JE Exam 2017 Admit Cards for Paper II have been released on the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Regional websites. SSC is scheduled to organize the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Exam 2017 Paper-II on 29th April 2018 across various exam centres in the country. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of the region they had applied for to download the Admit Card.

Steps for Central Region are given below:

How to download SSC JE Exam 2017 Admit Card for Paper II?
Step 1 – Visit the official regional website of central region - ssc-cr.org
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘STATUS OF CANDIDATES FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2017 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 29/04/2018’

Step 3 – Click on ‘Proceed Now’
Step 4 – Enter your Registration ID/Roll Number, Date of Birth, Security Code and click on Search
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://ssc-cr.org/je_civil_elect_mech_2017_paper_2_9955.php?proceed=yes

‘WARNING: DEAR CANDIDATES PLEASE DO NOT MULTIPLE DOWNLOAD YOUR ADMIT CARD. IN CASE OF MULTIPLE DOWNLOAD OF DUPLICATE ADMIT CARD, SSC MAY BLOCK YOU FROM DOWNLOADING ADMIT CARD, FURTHER.’ Candidates must not download their Admit Card multiple times.
SSC has also uploaded the marks of Paper I for which the result was declared last week, as per which 995350 candidates had applied for the Junior Engineer Paper I examination, of which 570189 candidates had appeared in the examination. Marks of 225723 candidates of Civil and 344207 candidates of Electrical & Mechanical disciplines have been uploaded. Candidates need to login to their profiles to download the detailed marks. The scorecard will be available till 17th May 2018 only. The official notification can be read below:
http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/write_up_Marks_JE_2017.pdf

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Recommended For You