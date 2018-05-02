English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC JE Final Answer Keys for Paper 1 Released at ssc.nic.in, Download Now
SSC JE Final Answer Keys for Paper 1 Examination have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website – ssc.nic.in. SSC had organized the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination 2017 (Paper-I) in the month of January 2018 and had declared the result on 13th April 2018, last month.
Candidates who had appeared for SSC JE Paper 1 Exam 2017 can download the Final Answer Keys and Question Papers on or before 30th May 2018.
SSC JE Final Answer Keys for Paper 1 Examination have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website – ssc.nic.in. SSC had organized the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination 2017 (Paper-I) in the month of January 2018 and had declared the result on 13th April 2018, last month. A total of 5,69,930 candidates had appeared for civil, electrical and mechanical disciplines, out of which 5855 candidates have qualified for appearing in the Descriptive paper.
The Commission has now released the Final Answer Keys and Question Papers to ensure ‘greater transparency in the examination system.’
Candidates who had appeared for SSC JE Paper 1 Exam 2017 can download the Final Answer Keys and Question Papers on or before 30th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to download SSC JE Final Answer Key Paper 1 Exam 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ssc.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination - 2017, Uploading of Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Papers(s) for Paper-I reg.’
Step 3 – Click on the pdf link given in the official notice
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number, Password, choose Exam Date and Submit
Step 5 – Download the Answer Key and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://thepracticetest.in/cs_sscje_18/login.php?appid=1368062d74107fc05177712c90c3885c
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
