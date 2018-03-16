SSC JE Recruitment 2017 Eligibility Criteria Revised, Check Here!

SSC JE Recruitment 2017 Eligibility Criteria has been revised by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for candidates who had applied for Junior Engineers Examination 2017 in October 2017, last year. SSC has released a corrigendum on its official website for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (Mechanical/ Electrical) in Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) as per which the para-6 has been modified.Earlier SSC had kept Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with Two years of experience as the criteria for Essential Educational Qualification for the post of Junior Engineers (Mechanical/ Electrical) in Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval); however, as per the corrigendum, now candidates holding a Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical engineering are also eligible. Candidates who had applied for the Junior Engineers Examination 2017 must read through the changes at the url mentioned below:The rest of the eligibility criterion for Junior Engineers Examination 2017 (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) as notified on 21st October 2017 remains unchanged.Meanwhile, the Final Result of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2016 has been released by Staff Selection Commission as per which 1242 candidates have qualified for appointment in various departments.