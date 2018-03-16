English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC JE Recruitment 2017 Eligibility Criteria Revised, Check Here!
SSC has released a corrigendum on its official website for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (Mechanical/ Electrical) in Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) as per which the para-6 has been modified.
Image for representation.
SSC JE Recruitment 2017 Eligibility Criteria has been revised by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for candidates who had applied for Junior Engineers Examination 2017 in October 2017, last year. SSC has released a corrigendum on its official website for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (Mechanical/ Electrical) in Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) as per which the para-6 has been modified.
Earlier SSC had kept Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with Two years of experience as the criteria for Essential Educational Qualification for the post of Junior Engineers (Mechanical/ Electrical) in Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval); however, as per the corrigendum, now candidates holding a Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical engineering are also eligible. Candidates who had applied for the Junior Engineers Examination 2017 must read through the changes at the url mentioned below:
http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/CorrigendumofJE2017_12032018.pdf
The rest of the eligibility criterion for Junior Engineers Examination 2017 (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) as notified on 21st October 2017 remains unchanged.
Meanwhile, the Final Result of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2016 has been released by Staff Selection Commission as per which 1242 candidates have qualified for appointment in various departments.
Also Watch
Earlier SSC had kept Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with Two years of experience as the criteria for Essential Educational Qualification for the post of Junior Engineers (Mechanical/ Electrical) in Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval); however, as per the corrigendum, now candidates holding a Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical engineering are also eligible. Candidates who had applied for the Junior Engineers Examination 2017 must read through the changes at the url mentioned below:
http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/CorrigendumofJE2017_12032018.pdf
The rest of the eligibility criterion for Junior Engineers Examination 2017 (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) as notified on 21st October 2017 remains unchanged.
Meanwhile, the Final Result of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2016 has been released by Staff Selection Commission as per which 1242 candidates have qualified for appointment in various departments.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Thursday 15 March , 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Snapchat Loses $1.5 Billion In Single Day after Rihanna Calls Out Offensive Ad On App
- Lionel Messi: The Beautiful Game's Favourite Child
- Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives an Edgy Makeover to Madhuri Dixit's Mohini in Baaghi 2
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- New Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Detailed Image Gallery