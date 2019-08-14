SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Application Process Begins at ssc.nic.in; Details

SSC JE Recruitment 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a detailed notification for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). The SSE JE detailed notification 2019 was released on the official website of Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday, August 13. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has given details on age, eligibility, qualifications for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2019. All the interested can fill the SSE JE Application 2019 on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The SSE JE Recruitment 2019 process begins from August 13, and will continue till September 12. As per the notification, the SSE JE Recruitment 2019 Application will be accepted till 5pm on September 12, while the last date to do online fee payment is September 14 till 5pm. The date of the computer-based examination has not been notified yet.

SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Qualification details

The interested candidates should have a diploma/degree in Mechanical/ Civil/ Electrical Engineering from a recognized university to apply for the respective SSC JE vacancy.

SSC JE Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the right-hand side of the homepage, click on login for old applicants and register for new applicants

Step 3: Fill in the SSC JE 2019 Application form with all the required details

Step 4: Pay the SSC JE Fee 2019 online and submit your application

Step 5: Once the SSC JE Application 2019 will be submitted, you will receive a confirmation message

Step 6: Keep the message safe for future reference.

