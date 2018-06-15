English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SSC JHT Exam 2017 Final Result Declared at ssc.nic.in; 323 Candidates Qualify, Check Now
SSC JHT Exam 2017 Final Result has been declared on the official website of Staff Selection Commission.
(Image: News18.com)
SSC JHT Exam 2017 Final Result has been declared on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in.
A total of 323 candidates have qualified in the Final Result for appointment to various posts in different Ministry/ Departments/ Offices. SSC has shared the cut off list for each post however marks of the selected candidates will be released shortly on the SSC portal.
Candidates awaiting the SSC JHT Exam 2017 Final Result can follow the instructions below and check their status now:
How to check SSC JHT Exam 2017 Final Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ssc.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘ Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination,2017 - declaration of final result’
Step 3 – Again click on ‘click here’
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it, or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/JHT17SL_result_14062018.pdf
