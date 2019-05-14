English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC JHT Paper II Admit Card 2018: Staff Selection Commission Releases Admit Card at ssc.nic.in
Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JHT Paper II Admit Card 2018 region-wise at ssc.nic.in
Picture for representation.
SSC JHT Paper II Admit Card 2018| The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) for paper II in region-wise pattern. The SSC JHT Paper II Admit Card 2018, SSC JHT Paper II Admit Card 2019, 2018 SSC JHT Paper II Admit Card , is available in online mode for download at Staff Selection Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission SSC has hosted an active direct link for download of SSC JHT Paper II Admit Card ssc.nic.in/Portal/AdmitCard. Candidates, who have qualified the paper one, are eligible to appear for second paper of Junior Hindi Translator and can download the SSC JHT Paper II Admit Card at SSC’s webpage at the earliest.
SSC JHT Paper II Admit Card Download:
Step1- Visit Staff Selection Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in
Step 2- Select North West region
Step 3- You will be redirected at ssnwr.org
Step 4- Click on SSC JHT Paper II Admit Card link or tab
Step 5- Enter the required detail and submit your details
Step 6- Now save and take a print out of SSC JHT Paper II Admit Card
Check the information printed on your SSC JHT Paper II Admit Card. Reach the allotted exam center with your admit card and any one of the identity proofs - Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport or Voter ID Card.
The paper II for Junior Hindi Translator post is scheduled for May 26 and will be held in New Delhi. The duration of exam is 2 hours (120 minutes). The paper I for the SSC JHT post was held on January 13 and 15,573 candidates appeared in the exam and 2,041 candidates qualified for the second round.
