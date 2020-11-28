SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Answer Key Released, Check More Details at ssc.nic.in

SSC Recruitment 2020 | The Staff Selection Commission on Friday, November 27 released the answer key, response sheet and question paper for Junior Hindi Translator, Hindi Pradhyapak and Senior Hindi translator paper 1 exam. Those who have appeared for any of the above-mentioned examinations can visit the Staff Selection Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in for accessing the answer key, response sheet and question paper. The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the recruitment exam on November 19. The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode at various centres across the country.

For downloading the answer key, all candidates must have their login credentials ready and follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and log on to the Staff Selection Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: on the homepage of the website look for an option that reads ‘Answer Key’ and click on it depending upon your paper

Step 3: you will be directed to a new page wherein a PDF will open. At the end of the PDF there will be a link that you will have to click.

Step 4: a new page will open wherein you will be asked to enter your credentials and log in.

Step 5: your answer key, question paper and response sheet will open.

If the candidates who have appeared for the Junior Hindi Translator, Hindi Pradhyapak and Senior Hindi translator paper 1 exam are not convinced by the answer key, then they can raise objections against it. The last date for raising an objection is Tuesday, December 1. All those wanting to submit their documents in this regard must do it before 6 PM on the last date. A fee of Rs.100 needs to be paid for each answer challenged. Those candidates who want to keep a copy of their response sheet must also take a print out if the same latest by Tuesday, December 1.