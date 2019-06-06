SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Final Answer Key 2019 Released at ssc.nic.in. Check Direct Link Here

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Final Answer Key | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of junior Hindi translator (JHT) Paper – 1 2018-19, Senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi Pradhyapak 2019. The Staff Selection Commission has put out the SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Paradhyapak final answer key on its official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of JHT, SHT and Hindi Pradhyapak can check the answer keys on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (Tier-I) 2018 on March 22, 2019, and the additional result of 68 candidates on April 26, 2019. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper of candidates on June 4.

How to download SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak final answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for ‘SSC Answer key 2019’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘final answer key for SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak 2019’

Step 4: It will take you to a new window

Step 5: Students can download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper along with the Final Answer Keys by using this link cdn.digialm.com. Candidates can avail this facility for a period of one month, till July 3, 2019.