SSC MTS 2019: Official Notification Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here
The SSC MTS candidates can fill the form on the official website ssc.nic.in. The selection for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff will be done through 2019 SSC MTS Entrance Exam.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
SSC MTS 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released a short notification for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (SSC MTS) Non-Technical on April 18. But, the official notification for SSC MTS 2019 has been released today2.
The selection for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff will be done through 2019 SSC MTS Entrance Exam. The short notification for SSC MTS 2019 exam can be checked on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The candidates can fill the form on the official website ssc.nic.in.
SSC MTS 2019: Eligibility Criteria
• All the candidates who wish to apply for the exam must have passed class 10.
• The candidate should be a national of India or must have a certificate issued by Government of India if the candidate belongs to Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan Refugee, etc.
• The candidate must be between 18-25 years of age. However, there are different age relaxations for different categories.
SSC MTS 2019: Age Limit Relaxation
• For SC/ST and Domiciled in the state of J&K (general)- Upto 5 years relaxation
• For OBC and Ex-servicemen (general)- Up to 3 years relaxation
• For PH (GEN) and Domiciled in the state of J&K (SC/ST)- Up to 5 years relaxation
• For PH (OBC) – Up to 8 years
• For PH (SC/ST) – up to 10 years
• For Ex-servicemen (OBC)- up to 3 years
• For Ex-servicemen (SC/ST) and Domiciled in the state of J&K (OBC)- up to 8 years
SSC MTS 2019: Application Form Fees
• For General/OBC and EWS category candidates: Rs 100
• For reserved categories and females candidates: exempted from fee payment
SSC MTS 2019: Important Examination Dates
• SSC MTS 2019 Paper 1 - August 2 to September 6, 2019
• SSC 2019 Paper 1 Result - Last week of September
• 2019 SSC MTS Paper 2- November 17, 2019
• SSC MTS Final Results 2019 - December 2019
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
