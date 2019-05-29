SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment Exam: Registration Ends Today; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) online registration process for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2019 will end today, May 29. The Staff Selection Commission has activated a link for on its official website for all the students who want to appear for the SSC MTS 2019 recruitment examination. Students can apply for SSC MTS 2019 recruitment examination, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2019 at SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission had released the Staff Selection Commission MTS notification on April 22.Candidates within the age group of 18 to 25 years and who have completed Class 10 or matriculation or SSC (Secondary School Certificate) are eligible to apply for the examination.SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: How to applyStudents can access the application form in two parts - Part 1 (Registration) and Part 2 (detailed form) from the official website.Part 1 (Registration) of SSC MTS Recruitment 2019Step 1: Log on to the official website ssc.nic.inStep 2: Fill in details like name, address, academic qualification, one passport size picture and identity proof.Part 2 (detailed form) of SSC MTS Recruitment 2019Step 1: Students can pay the registration fees through Debit Card/Credit Card/ Netbanking. The candidates also have to upload a scanned picture of their signatures and a photograph on the prescribed online form.The phase 1 of the SSC MTS exam will take place between August 2 and September 6. The phase 2 of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2019will be conducted on November 17. However, dates for phase 3 of the SSC MTS exam has not been declared yet.