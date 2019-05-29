English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment Exam: Registration Ends Today; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in
Candidates within the age group of 18 to 25 years and who have completed Class 10 or matriculation or SSC (Secondary School Certificate) are eligible to apply for the examination.
Image for Representation
Loading...
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) online registration process for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2019 will end today, May 29. The Staff Selection Commission has activated a link for on its official website for all the students who want to appear for the SSC MTS 2019 recruitment examination. Students can apply for SSC MTS 2019 recruitment examination, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2019 at SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission had released the Staff Selection Commission MTS notification on April 22.
Candidates within the age group of 18 to 25 years and who have completed Class 10 or matriculation or SSC (Secondary School Certificate) are eligible to apply for the examination.
SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: How to apply
Students can access the application form in two parts - Part 1 (Registration) and Part 2 (detailed form) from the official website.
Part 1 (Registration) of SSC MTS Recruitment 2019
Step 1: Log on to the official website ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Fill in details like name, address, academic qualification, one passport size picture and identity proof.
Part 2 (detailed form) of SSC MTS Recruitment 2019
Step 1: Students can pay the registration fees through Debit Card/Credit Card/ Netbanking. The candidates also have to upload a scanned picture of their signatures and a photograph on the prescribed online form.
The phase 1 of the SSC MTS exam will take place between August 2 and September 6. The phase 2 of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2019will be conducted on November 17. However, dates for phase 3 of the SSC MTS exam has not been declared yet.
Candidates within the age group of 18 to 25 years and who have completed Class 10 or matriculation or SSC (Secondary School Certificate) are eligible to apply for the examination.
SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: How to apply
Students can access the application form in two parts - Part 1 (Registration) and Part 2 (detailed form) from the official website.
Part 1 (Registration) of SSC MTS Recruitment 2019
Step 1: Log on to the official website ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Fill in details like name, address, academic qualification, one passport size picture and identity proof.
Part 2 (detailed form) of SSC MTS Recruitment 2019
Step 1: Students can pay the registration fees through Debit Card/Credit Card/ Netbanking. The candidates also have to upload a scanned picture of their signatures and a photograph on the prescribed online form.
The phase 1 of the SSC MTS exam will take place between August 2 and September 6. The phase 2 of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2019will be conducted on November 17. However, dates for phase 3 of the SSC MTS exam has not been declared yet.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
6-yr-old Girl Forced To Beg To Help Ailing Mother
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 6-yr-old Girl Forced To Beg To Help Ailing Mother
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone 6 Takes Over No. 1 Spot in DxOMark Selfie Camera Rankings
- Pregnant Mahhi Vij and Husband Jay Bhanushali Spotted on a Movie Date
- JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results