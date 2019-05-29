Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment Exam: Registration Ends Today; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in

Candidates within the age group of 18 to 25 years and who have completed Class 10 or matriculation or SSC (Secondary School Certificate) are eligible to apply for the examination.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment Exam: Registration Ends Today; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in
Image for Representation
Loading...
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) online registration process for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2019 will end today, May 29. The Staff Selection Commission has activated a link for on its official website for all the students who want to appear for the SSC MTS 2019 recruitment examination. Students can apply for SSC MTS 2019 recruitment examination, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2019 at SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission had released the Staff Selection Commission MTS notification on April 22.

Candidates within the age group of 18 to 25 years and who have completed Class 10 or matriculation or SSC (Secondary School Certificate) are eligible to apply for the examination.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Students can access the application form in two parts - Part 1 (Registration) and Part 2 (detailed form) from the official website.

Part 1 (Registration) of SSC MTS Recruitment 2019

Step 1: Log on to the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Fill in details like name, address, academic qualification, one passport size picture and identity proof.

Part 2 (detailed form) of SSC MTS Recruitment 2019

Step 1: Students can pay the registration fees through Debit Card/Credit Card/ Netbanking. The candidates also have to upload a scanned picture of their signatures and a photograph on the prescribed online form.

The phase 1 of the SSC MTS exam will take place between August 2 and September 6. The phase 2 of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2019will be conducted on November 17. However, dates for phase 3 of the SSC MTS exam has not been declared yet.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram