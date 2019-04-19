SPONSORED BY
SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment: Know The Details On Paper Pattern, Tentative Dates And Salary Slab

The official notification is expected on April 22 at their official website ssc.nic.in. The SSC is expected to recruit candidates on 1000 seats through SSC MTS 2019 Exam.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 19, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a short notification on the recruitment of SSC Multi Tasking Staff (SSC MTS). The official notification is expected on April 22 at their official website ssc.nic.in. The SSC is expected to recruit candidates on 1000 seats through SSC MTS 2019 Exam.

Here are a few details on the exam pattern, tentative dates and the salary slab.

SSC MTS 2019: Paper Pattern

Depending on previous year SSC MTS Paper Pattern, following are key details:
SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment will be done in two written rounds- paper 1 and paper 2.
SSC MTS 2019 Paper 1 (reasoning ability, numerical aptitude, English Language and general awareness)
Objective type paper.
Carries 0.25 negative marking for each incorrect answer in SSC MTS Paper 1 2019.
Duration of written test for SSC 2019 Paper 1 is 120 minutes.
150 MCQs will be asked in the SSC MTS 2019 Question Paper. Each question carries 1 mark.
SSC MTS 2019 Paper 2 (essay writing and letter writing)
Descriptive type question.
Duration of written test for SSC 2019 Paper 2 is 30 minutes.
Carries weightage of 50 marks

Selection of the qualifying candidates will depend on his/her combined scores of SSC MTS 2019 Paper 1 and 2019 SSC MTS Paper 2.

SSC MTS 2019: Tentative Exam Schedule

• Release of official notification for SSC MTS 2019: April 22, 2019
• Last Date submitting of SSC MTS 2019 Application Form: May 22, 2019
• Release of SSC MTS 2019 Admit Card: 3 weeks prior to exam
• Written Test for SSC MTS 2019 Paper 1: August 2 to September 6, 2019
• Result Declaration for SSC MTS 2019 Paper 1: Last week of September
• Written Test for SSC MTS 2019 Paper 2: November 17, 2019
• Result Declaration for SSC MTS 2019: December 2019


According to a media report, for the year 2017, a total of 10674 vacancies were declared. However, the recruitment figure is low for the posts of Peon, Jamadar, Safaiwala, Chowkidar and Junior Gestetner Operator among several others. The likely salary slab for different posts is between Rs 5200 and Rs 20200 + Grade Pay Rs 1800.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
