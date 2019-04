SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment: Online Application Form Released; Check Details at https://ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS 2019 Online Application Form today on April 22 at its official website ssc.nic.in along with the complete exam schedule.According to the exam schedule of SSC MTS 2019 Exam, the 2019 SSC MTS Exam Application Form can be filled through online mode only. The SSC MTS Exam 2019 Form submission will close on May 29 at 5 pm.Candidates will be selected for over 10,000 posts for SSC MTS 2019 through two entrance exams: Paper 1 (subjective) and Paper 2 (Essay Writting).SSC Multi-Tasking Staff 2019 Entrance Exam is scheduled to be conducted through computer-based test format from August 2 to September 6. The SSC MTS 2019 Paper 2 will be held on November 17.Here are the key details of Online Application Form SSC MTS 2019:For candidates from unreserved category, the SSC MTS 2019 Online Application Form Fee is one hundred rupees (Rs 100), whereas all the women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from paying the SSC MTS 2019 Application Form Fee.The 2019 SSC MTS Examination Application Fee can be paid both online and offline through bank draft or challan.The application form for 2019 SSC MTS can be filled in three stages:Visit the official website for SSC MTS 2019 www.ssc.nic.in.Click on ‘Register Now for SSC MTS 2019 Exam’ linkIn stage 1, enter all the ‘required basic details’ and complete the registration process for your 2019 SSC MTS Application FormLog-in to your account for 2019 SSC MTS Examination by entering your registration number and password.In Stage 2, enter your educational and contact details, click on ‘save’ buttonIn stage 3, upload your scanned copy of photograph and signature for SSC MTS 2019 ExamIn the last step, submit the 2019 SSC MTS Application Form Fee and check your registered email account for 2019 SSC MTS Application Form acceptance/ submission confirmation mail.Please note, the last date for online payment of SSC MTS Online Application Fee 2019 is May 31. If you are opting for SBI Challan Mode, the deadline for Application Fee 2019 SSC MTS 2019 is June 1.