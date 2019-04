SSC MTS 2019: Short Notification Released, Official Notification Expected on April 22, Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a short notification for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (SSC MTS) Non-Technical today on April 18. However, the official notification for SSC MTS 2019 will be released on Monday, April 22.The selection for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff will be done through 2019 SSC MTS Entrance Exam. The short notification for SSC MTS 2019 exam can be checked on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in The SSC MTS Application Form 2019 will be available from April 22 – May 22. The candidates can fill the form on the official website ssc.nic.in • All the candidates who wish to apply for the exam must have passed class 10.• The candidate should be a national of India or must have a certificate issued by Government of India if the candidate belongs to Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan Refugee, etc.• The candidate must be between 18-25 years of age. However, there are different age relaxations for different categories.• For SC/ST and Domiciled in the state of J&K (general)- Upto 5 years relaxation• For OBC and Ex-servicemen (general)- Up to 3 years relaxation• For PH (GEN) and Domiciled in the state of J&K (SC/ST)- Up to 5 years relaxation• For PH (OBC) – Up to 8 years• For PH (SC/ST) – up to 10 years• For Ex-servicemen (OBC)- up to 3 years• For Ex-servicemen (SC/ST) and Domiciled in the state of J&K (OBC)- up to 8 years• For General/OBC and EWS category candidates: Rs 100• For reserved categories and females candidates: exempted from fee payment• SSC MTS 2019 Paper 1 - August 2 to September 6, 2019• SSC 2019 Paper 1 Result - Last week of September• 2019 SSC MTS Paper 2- November 17, 2019• SSC MTS Final Results 2019 - December 2019