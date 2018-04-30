SSC MTS Final Result 2016 Declared at ssc.nic.in

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Updated:April 30, 2018, 12:49 PM IST
SSC MTS Final Result 2016 has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website – ssc.nic.in.

As per the final result, a total of 23511 candidates had qualified for Document Verification against 10674 vacancies. The final result of 10513 candidates has been declared, however the result of 161 candidates is withheld on the grounds of suspected malpractices during the examination.

Candidates who were awaiting the final result of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Recruitment 2016 in different States and Union Territories can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check SSC MTS Final Result 2016?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ssc.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on Final Result of Recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in Different States and Union Territories, 2016

Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here’ given below Result in front of the MTS notification

Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number

Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/MTS_2016_Result_Ranks_28042018.pdf

