SSC MTS Recruitment 2016 Document Verification Begins; Check the Shortlist Now!
Around 1,43,657 candidates had appeared for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Recruitment 2016 Paper-II, which was conducted on 28th January 2018, last month.
The list of candidates for document verification has been made considering the Merit of candidates in Paper-I and their preference of State/UT in the application form.
SSC MTS Recruitment 2016 Document Verification process has begun and the list of shortlisted candidates has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website – ssc.nic.in.
The list of candidates for document verification has been made considering the Merit of candidates in Paper-I and their preference of State/UT in the application form. Meanwhile the evaluation of SSC MTS 2016 Paper-II Answer Sheets is under process. Around 1,43,657 candidates had appeared for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Recruitment 2016 Paper-II, which was conducted on 28th January 2018, last month.
As per the official notification released by SSC for MTS 2016 selection process, the Commission will select candidates for each State/UT on the basis of their scores in Paper-I, subject to qualifying the standards fixed for Paper-II viz minimum qualifying marks of 17.5 i.e. 35% for UnReserved category candidates and 16.5 i.e. 33% for reserved categories. The qualifying marks in Paper-II are uniform for States and Union Territories.
Candidates can read through the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/MTS_2016_Result_21022018.pdf
How to download MTS Recruitment 2016 Shortlisted Candidates’ list?
Step 1 - Visit the official website – http://ssc.nic.in
Step 2 - Click on the notification that reads, Recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in Different States and Union Territories, 2016 - Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Document Verification
Step 3 - Click on ‘click here’ given under Result
Step 4 - CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 5 - Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
