SSC MTS Tier I Result 2019 Released at ssc.nic.in, How to Check

SSC MTS Tier I Result 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier I result on Tuesday. The SSC MTS Tier I Result 2019 released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier I result 2019 must visit the official website once the result is declared. Earlier, the Staff Selection Commission was supposed to release the result on October 25.

The Staff Selection Commission organized SSC MTS Tier I from August 2 to August 22, 2019. The examination was a computer-based text. Candidates, who will qualify in SSC MTS Paper 1 Result 2019, will go to the next level.

SSC MTS Paper 1 Result 2019: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for Result tab

Step 3: Click on SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier I result 2019

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 5: PDF will appear with list of candidates who have qualified in the examination

Step 6: Download SSC MTS Tier I result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference

The Estimates Committee of the Parliament, in its 47th Report (1967-68), recommended the setting up of a Service Selection Commission for conducting examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts. Pursuant to this, and as an interim measure, an Examination Wing was initially added to the Secretariat Training School, subsequently renamed as the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM).

The Staff Selection Commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training and comprises of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations who are appointed on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed by the Central Government from time to time. The Commission is provided such supporting staff as considered necessary by the Central Government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.