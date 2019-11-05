Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

SSC MTS Tier I Result 2019 to Release at ssc.nic.in, How to Check

The SSC MTS Tier I Result 2019 will release by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website at ssc.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SSC MTS Tier I Result 2019 to Release at ssc.nic.in, How to Check
Image for representation.

SSC MTS Tier I Result 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier I result on Tuesday. The SSC MTS Tier I Result 2019 will release by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier I result 2019 must visit the official website once the result is declared. Earlier, the Staff Selection Commission was supposed to release the result on October 25.

The Staff Selection Commission organized SSC MTS Tier I from August 2 to August 22, 2019. The examination was a computer-based text. Candidates, who will qualify in SSC MTS Paper 1 Result 2019, will go to the next level.

SSC MTS Paper 1 Result 2019: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for Result tab

Step 3: Click on SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier I result 2019

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 5: PDF will appear with list of candidates who have qualified in the examination

Step 6: Download SSC MTS Tier I result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference

The Estimates Committee of the Parliament, in its 47th Report (1967-68), recommended the setting up of a Service Selection Commission for conducting examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts. Pursuant to this, and as an interim measure, an Examination Wing was initially added to the Secretariat Training School, subsequently renamed as the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM).

The Staff Selection Commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training and comprises of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations who are appointed on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed by the Central Government from time to time. The Commission is provided such supporting staff as considered necessary by the Central Government.

News18 had erroneously mentioned earlier that the SSC MTS Paper 1 Result had been declared. The error is regretted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram