SSC Police Recruitment 2018 for SI Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI CISF: Exam in June/Dec 2018
As per the official notification, SSC is scheduled to conduct an open competitive Computer Based Examination to fill 150 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, 1073 vacancies of Sub-Inspector in CAPF and yet to be announced vacancies for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF.
SSC Police Recruitment 2018 Exam notification for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police & Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website – ssc.nic.in.
The Paper 1 will be organized from 4th June 2018 to 10th June 2018, and Paper 2 on 1st December 2018. Candidates interested in applying for the above mentioned posts must follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 2nd April 2018, 5PM.
How to apply for SSC Police Recruitment 2018 for SI Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI CISF?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ssc.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply’ tab
Step 3 – A pop-up window will open, select CAPF and click on Click Here to Apply
Step 4 – Fill the application form, submit the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link – http://164.100.129.99/sicpo2018/
Application Fee:
Candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹100 online via SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking or by using Visa/MasterCard/ Maestro Credit/ Debit cards. Women candidates and candidates from SC/ST/Ex-servicemen category eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the application fee.
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates must read the official notification to ascertain their eligibility as well as to know the indicative syllabus for the Compute Based Examination.
http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/noticesicpo2018_03032018.pdf
Age-Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age group of 20-25 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation norms apply as stated it the official job notification given above.
Selection Process:
The selection process will comprise of different stages viz Paper 1, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper 2 and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Candidates who qualify Paper 1 will be eligible to appear for the PST/PET and only those candidates who clear the PST/PET stage will be eligible to sit for Paper 2 which will be followed by DME.
