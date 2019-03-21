English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC Question Papers Leaked in Maharashtra's Thane; Case Registered
Question papers of two subjects of the SSC (Class X) exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Board were found leaked at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra.
Representative Image (PTI)
Loading...
Thane: Question papers of two subjects of the SSC (Class X) exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Board were found leaked at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.
A case was registered at Narpoli police station against an unidentified person in this connection.
"As per the complaint filed by a state board official, examination of history and political science subjects was scheduled to take place on Wednesday," senior inspector M B
Shinde of Narpoli police station said on Thursday.
"For the exam that was to start at 11 am, students were expected to be in the exam hall by 10.15 am.
However, outside an exam centre at Kalher in Bhiwandi, the board official found some girl students checking their mobile phones inside an autorickshaw," he added.
When the official checked their phones, he found the question papers of history and political science subjects.
"The girls had received these question papers through a messaging application. When the actual question papers were tallied with those on the mobiles, they were found to be the same," Shinde added.
A case was registered under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and section 72 of the Information Technology Act, police said, adding that nobody has been arrested in this connection so far.
According to police, question papers of algebra, geometry and science subjects were also allegedly leaked in Bhiwandi earlier.
The state board's secondary school certificate (SSC) exam began on March 1.
A case was registered at Narpoli police station against an unidentified person in this connection.
"As per the complaint filed by a state board official, examination of history and political science subjects was scheduled to take place on Wednesday," senior inspector M B
Shinde of Narpoli police station said on Thursday.
"For the exam that was to start at 11 am, students were expected to be in the exam hall by 10.15 am.
However, outside an exam centre at Kalher in Bhiwandi, the board official found some girl students checking their mobile phones inside an autorickshaw," he added.
When the official checked their phones, he found the question papers of history and political science subjects.
"The girls had received these question papers through a messaging application. When the actual question papers were tallied with those on the mobiles, they were found to be the same," Shinde added.
A case was registered under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and section 72 of the Information Technology Act, police said, adding that nobody has been arrested in this connection so far.
According to police, question papers of algebra, geometry and science subjects were also allegedly leaked in Bhiwandi earlier.
The state board's secondary school certificate (SSC) exam began on March 1.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan was A Good Crossover Even for Anurag Kashyap, Says Taapsee Pannu
- Nirav Modi's Arrest in London Brings Cheer on Social Media
- College Asks Students to Not Gatecrash Weddings, Twitter Defends It as 'Ancient Tradition'
- Call of Duty Mobile to Launch in Coming Months, Could be a Potential Threat to PUBG Mobile: Watch Video
- Salman Khan Did an Oopsie in His Tweet Announcing 'Inshallah'. Can You Spot it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results