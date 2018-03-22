English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC Recruitment 2018: 1223 SI/ASI Posts in Delhi Police, CAPF & CISF, Apply Before April 2
Candidates interested in applying for the abovementioned posts can follow the instructions below and must apply online on or before 2nd April 2018 by 5:00 pm.
Candidates interested in applying for the abovementioned posts can follow the instructions below and must apply online on or before 2nd April 2018 by 5:00 pm.
SSC Recruitment 2018 to fill 1223 vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF has begun on the official website of Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in.
Candidates interested in applying for the abovementioned posts can follow the instructions below and must apply online on or before 2nd April 2018 by 5:00 pm.
How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.ssconline.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on 'Click Here to Apply'
Step 3: Submit Registration Form to generate Registration ID and Password
Step 4: Upload latest colour Photograph and Signature in JPG format
Step 5: Fill up the Application Form and pay the application fee
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Application Fee:
Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.100 through SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking. Women candidates, SC/ ST/ Ex Servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.
Vacancy Details:
Sub Inspector in Delhi Police (Male) – 97
Sub Inspector in Delhi Police (Female) – 53
Sub Inspector in CAPFs – 1073
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates applying for above posts must hold a Bachelors Degree from a Recognized University or equivalent. Male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for Motor Cycle and Car. For more information, candidates are advised to the visit official advertisement at the url mentioned below:
http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/noticesicpo2018_03032018.pdf
Age Criteria:
The age of the candidate should be between 20 – 25 years as on 1st August 2018.
Pay Scale:
The salary for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) would be Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400. The salary for Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF would be Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300.
Examination Date:
The examination will consist of two papers viz Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 is scheduled to be conducted on 4th June 2018 to 10th June 2018. Paper 2 is scheduled for 1st December 2018.
