SSC Recruitment 2018: 123 Sub-Inspector Male posts added, Last date to apply online extended to 13th April 2018
Male applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs.100 via SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking; while women applicants and SC/ ST/ Ex Servicemen category candidates are exempted.
SSC Recruitment 2018 last date has been extended to 13th April 2018, 5PM for the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF. The Staff Selection Commission had earlier issued a recruitment notification to fill 1223 vacancies in the above mentioned departments, however in a latest addendum released by SSC, 123 more departmental vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (Executive) male in Delhi Police have been added along with extension of the last date to apply for the same. These vacancies are further split as per reservation policy - (SC-19, ST-08, OBC-33 & UR-63). Interested candidates can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/Addendum_SICPO_2018_02042018.pdf
How to Apply for SSC Recruitment 2018 for SI/ASI?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ssconline.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here to Apply’
Step 3 – Submit Registration Form to generate Registration ID and Password
Step 4 – Upload latest color Photograph and Signature in JPG format
Step 5 – Fill up the Application Form and pay the application fee
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Application Fee:
Male applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs.100 via SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking; while women applicants and SC/ ST/ Ex Servicemen category candidates are exempted.
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates applying for above posts must hold a Bachelors Degree from a Recognized University or equivalent. Male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for Motor Cycle and Car. For more information, candidates are advised to the visit official advertisement at the url mentioned below: http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/noticesicpo2018_03032018.pdf
Pay Scale:
The salary for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) is notified as Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400. The salary for Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF is notified as Rs.29,200 – Rs.92,300.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Computer Based Examinations - Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 is scheduled to be conducted on 4th June 2018 to 10th June 2018. Paper 2 is scheduled for 1st December 2018.
